Liverpool avoid paying final instalment of Nunez fee

Liverpool have avoided a final instalment due Benfica from Darwin Nunez's transfer fee.

A Bola says Liverpool boss Arne Slot's decision not to start Nunez in the final game of the season against Crystal Palace saved the club £13m.

Nunez moved to Liverpool for a fee rising to £84m, though the Reds have avoided a final installment of £13m.

Liverpool would've had to have paid that fee if Nunez had made one more start this past season. Instead, the fee now is £71m.

Liverpool are expected to sell the Uruguay international this summer.