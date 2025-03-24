Tribal Football
Liverpool attacker Diaz makes clear to Barcelona his transfer plans

Paul Vegas
Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz has let Barcelona know he'd jump at a move to the Catalans this summer.

Mundo Deportivo says the Colombia international has made it clear via intermediaries that he'd welcome the chance to join Barca at the end of the season.

Diaz is admired inside Barca, where president Joan Laporta and sports director Deco are both fans.

The winger's deal with Liverpool runs to 2027.

For the moment, Barca do not have the funds to bring Liverpool to the table, but there remains hope between the Blaugrana and Diaz's camp that a solution can be found.

