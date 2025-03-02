Tribal Football
Most Read
Orlando Pirates attacker Mofokeng interesting Barcelona
Worried Al-Nassr star Ronaldo request denied by Iran FA and Esteghlal
Man Utd boss Amorim willing to oversee sale of FIVE senior players
Real Madrid urging Arsenal defender Saliba to be patient

Liverpool attacker Diaz enjoying Slot management this season

Paul Vegas
Liverpool attacker Diaz enjoying Slot management this season
Liverpool attacker Diaz enjoying Slot management this seasonAction Plus
Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz admits he's enjoyed playing for manager Arne Slot this season.

Diaz is among those Reds players to have thrived this season under Slot in his first campaign as manager.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Arne Slot has dropped really well into the club," he told the club's website.

"He has known exactly how to handle the group and every single player he has in the squad, because it can't be easy for any coach when he has two or three excellent alternatives for each position on the field.

"It's not an easy task, but he's done it, and he's also given confidence to every player in the squad."

Also tactically, Diaz is impressed.

"He has implemented some very important things for us tactically. He is really proficient in that area and he will also direct you and tell you what to do when he feels there is a need for it. So that's how it is. He manages the group really well."

Mentions
Premier LeagueDiaz LuisLiverpool
Related Articles
Liverpool hero McManaman: Players making it so easy for Slot
Liverpool ace Diaz reveals Premier League record ambition
Liverpool fullback Robertson: Salah playing on a different world