Tottenham captain Son: Liverpool showed why they're Prem leaders

Tottenham captain Heung min-Son admits they were outclassed on Sunday against Liverpool.

Spurs were thrashed at home 6-3 by the Premier League leaders.

Son later said: "Very disappointed with the result and conceding six goals is really painful. What can I say? As a footballer, you always want to play. At the moment we have to work hard. I don't want to make any excuses. We tried to be as sharp as possible.

"There's no question, they are top of the league. You can see quality players with top discipline. There's a reason they are top. If you give them a mistake, they punish you.

"Football is always risky even if you sit back, you concede so many goals. We have to stick together in difficult times and also good times. Today is painful. We have to move together and bounce back stronger."