Liverpool boss Slot: Tottenham's style gave us opportunities

Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits Tottenham's style gave them "opportunities" after Sunday night's 6-3 rout in London.

The Reds were rampant as they confirmed their title credentials at Spurs.

Slot later said: "The first 50-55 minutes is what you want, apart from the goal we conceded. 3-1 up and then it ended up being 5-1. We thought it was enough but Tottenham have far too much quality and they're able to create and score.

"In the games they've lost here against the bigger teams, they've been in the game. It was a really good performance from us apart from the 20 minutes we decided not to run anymore. That 15 minutes is maybe useful for us. It didn't hurt us today but in other moments, it's good.

"Against every team, there's an opportunity. If they go for man for man which they did for the first goal, then it needs one player to outplay the other and then you have an extra man. They have a very good idea about football. If you give them too much space then they will hurt you. I like what Ange does. He is at a club where they don't win that much in the last 15 to 20 years.

"They should be one of the best players in the world otherwise you don't play for Liverpool. Mo (Salah) got two goals and two assists. He played a very good game. With Trent, the focus might be on the great cross for the first goal but playing against Son is not easy but he did very well.

On being top of the league, he added: "It tells you we are a very good team. Still three games to go until halfway but if you go here and play the game we did then it shows we are a hard team to beat. If it was easy to win the league then every team would do it."