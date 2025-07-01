Tribal Football
Most Read
The 51 Premier League players out of contract today including Partey and Calvert-Lewin
Klinsmann warns Real Madrid coach Xabi: You'll have an issue with Mbappe and Vini Jr
Inter manager Chivu on CWC delays: Weather? I hope a decision is made before it starts
João Pedro "is now flying to the US" to complete Chelsea move in time for CWC clash

Liverpool announce contract calls for raft of academy prospects

Paul Vegas
Liverpool announce contract calls for raft of academy prospects
Liverpool announce contract calls for raft of academy prospectsAction Plus
Liverpool have announced their retained list with contracts expiring.

The Premier League champions have stated seven academy players are departing with their contracts expired. Jakub Orjzynski, Dominic Corness, Reece Trueman, Lee Jonas, Louis Enahoro-Marcus, Harry Evers and Jacob Poytress have all left.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Meanwhile, Liverpool have offered contracts to eight other members of the academy.

Kareem Ahmed, Keyrol Figueroa, Emmanuel Airoboma, Wellity Lucky, Terence Miles, Ranel Young, Michael Laffey and Kyle Kelly have all been offered new deals.

Loan moves have also been confirmed, with Vitezslav Jaros heading to Ajax and Harvey Davies signing for Crawley Town.

Mentions
Premier LeagueEnahoro LouisCorness DominicEvers HarryJonas LeeTrueman ReeceAhmed KareemAiroboma EmmanuelFigueroa KeyrolLucky WellityMiles TerencePoytress JacobDavies HarveyJaros VitezslavKelly KyleLaffey MichaelYoung RanelLiverpoolAjaxCrawley TownFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Davies pens new Liverpool contract ahead of Crawley move
DONE DEAL: TNS sign Liverpool midfielder Corness
Liverpool to allow another goalkeeper to follow Jaros in a loan move away from the club