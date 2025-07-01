Liverpool announce contract calls for raft of academy prospects

Liverpool have announced their retained list with contracts expiring.

The Premier League champions have stated seven academy players are departing with their contracts expired. Jakub Orjzynski, Dominic Corness, Reece Trueman, Lee Jonas, Louis Enahoro-Marcus, Harry Evers and Jacob Poytress have all left.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have offered contracts to eight other members of the academy.

Kareem Ahmed, Keyrol Figueroa, Emmanuel Airoboma, Wellity Lucky, Terence Miles, Ranel Young, Michael Laffey and Kyle Kelly have all been offered new deals.

Loan moves have also been confirmed, with Vitezslav Jaros heading to Ajax and Harvey Davies signing for Crawley Town.