DONE DEAL: Davies pens new Liverpool contract ahead of Crawley move

Paul Vegas
DONE DEAL: Davies pens new Liverpool contract ahead of Crawley move
Harvey Davies has signed a new contract with Liverpool.

The goalkeeper has penned new terms ahead of moving to Crawley Town on-loan for the new season.

Davies told Crawley's website: "I am really happy to be here.

"I had some great conversations with people at the club and they made me fell wanted and welcomed me in. 

"I had a really good chat with the manager who presented really well to me and said that he wanted me, so it made it the decision very easy."

