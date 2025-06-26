DONE DEAL: TNS sign Liverpool midfielder Corness

The New Saints FC have signed Liverpool midfielder Dominic Corness.

Corness, 22, will leave Liverpool for TNS when his deal expires at the end of this month.

The midfielder had been with the Reds since the age of five and was captain of the U21 team.

Corness told the TNS website: “I’m absolutely delighted to have signed for The New Saints. It’s a fantastic club with a great history of success, and I’m really proud to be joining.

“From the moment I heard about the opportunity, I knew it was the right move for me. I can’t wait to meet the lads, get started with training, and do everything I can to help the team achieve its goals this season.”