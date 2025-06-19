Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool airport takes shot at Real Madrid’s Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool duo Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa agree to join same club
Liverpool to break British transfer record twice as they line up bid for Newcastle's Isak
Man Utd star Sancho verbally agrees to join Serie A champions Napoli

Liverpool to allow another goalkeeper to follow Jaros in a loan move away from the club

Zack Oaten
Liverpool to allow another goalkeeper to follow Jaros in a loan move away from the club
Liverpool to allow another goalkeeper to follow Jaros in a loan move away from the clubAction Plus
Young Liverpool goalkeeper Harvey Davies is set to be allowed to move away from the club on loan this summer.

The Czech international is keen to obtain more first-team experience and after never making a senior appearance for the Reds, he is hoping for a move away from the club over the next few months. As reported by the Liverpool Echo, Davies is close to agreeing a season-long loan move to League Two side Crawley Town and a deal between the two sides is set to be announced. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Davies has recently signed a contract extension with the Reds which shows how the club want to keep him for the future despite signing Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia and young goalkeeper Ármin Pécsi from Puskás Akadémia FC this summer. Now, he will follow in the footsteps of Vitezslav Jaros who recently joined Eredivisie side Ajax in a season-long loan that will allow him to experience first-team football. 

The shot-stopper has been on the bench for the senior side on 18 occasions, including seven last term but manager Arne Slot has never handed him a first team appearance as he opted for Jaros on two occasions and now Brentford goalkeeper Caoimhin Kellehe,r whilst Alisson Becker was injured. 

This loan is a way for Davies to get regular game time now he is not eligible for the U21’s side and reports suggest that as he is a homegrown player that is leaving, the club will try to replace him with a new signing such as Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite or Crytsal Palace's Marc Guehi or even another academy talent who could push into the first team under Slot. 

Mentions
League TwoDavies HarveyJaros VitezslavMamardashvili GiorgiPecsi ArminLiverpoolCrawley TownPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ajax announce the signing of talented Liverpool goalkeeper Jaros on loan
Liverpool signing Mamardashvili: No-one handed me anything at Valencia
Liverpool goalkeeper Jaros set for Ajax medical