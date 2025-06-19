Liverpool to allow another goalkeeper to follow Jaros in a loan move away from the club

Young Liverpool goalkeeper Harvey Davies is set to be allowed to move away from the club on loan this summer.

The Czech international is keen to obtain more first-team experience and after never making a senior appearance for the Reds, he is hoping for a move away from the club over the next few months. As reported by the Liverpool Echo, Davies is close to agreeing a season-long loan move to League Two side Crawley Town and a deal between the two sides is set to be announced.

Davies has recently signed a contract extension with the Reds which shows how the club want to keep him for the future despite signing Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia and young goalkeeper Ármin Pécsi from Puskás Akadémia FC this summer. Now, he will follow in the footsteps of Vitezslav Jaros who recently joined Eredivisie side Ajax in a season-long loan that will allow him to experience first-team football.

The shot-stopper has been on the bench for the senior side on 18 occasions, including seven last term but manager Arne Slot has never handed him a first team appearance as he opted for Jaros on two occasions and now Brentford goalkeeper Caoimhin Kellehe,r whilst Alisson Becker was injured.

This loan is a way for Davies to get regular game time now he is not eligible for the U21’s side and reports suggest that as he is a homegrown player that is leaving, the club will try to replace him with a new signing such as Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite or Crytsal Palace's Marc Guehi or even another academy talent who could push into the first team under Slot.