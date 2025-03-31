Liverpool announce Asian preseason tour

Liverpool are set to spend preseason in Asia.

The Reds will meet AC Milan in Hong Kong before visiting Japan for the first time in preseason.

“We’re extremely excited to be returning to Asia for this summer’s pre-season tour,” said Ben Latty, LFC’s chief commercial officer.

“We’re very grateful to our principal partner, Standard Chartered, for their support in sponsoring the Standard Chartered Trophy against AC Milan, 20 years on from that magical night in Istanbul.

“And it’s a great honour for us to enjoy the award-winning and first-rate hospitality of Japan Airlines, our official airline partner, to fly us in comfort and ensure our pre-season tour starts and ends in the best way possible.

“We look forward to bringing our hundreds of millions of fans in Asia closer to the club they love.”