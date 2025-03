Everton are planning a raid on city rivals Liverpool.

The Sun says Everton boss David Moyes is eyeing fellow Scot Ben Doak for the summer market.

Doak is on-loan at Middlesbrough from Liverpool, which are prepared to cash in at the end of the season.

Crystal Palace and Bournemouth are also interested in the winger, though playing for Moyes is appealing to the 19 year-old.

Everton are preparing a £25m bid for Doak.