Liverpool and Van Dijk no closer to agreement

Paul Vegas
Liverpool and skipper Virgil van Dijk are yet to make any progress over new contract talks.

With his deal to expire in June, the veteran defender is now clear to negotiate pre-contract terms with any foreign club ahead of making a Bosman transfer this summer.

While there's been claims of talks now being underway and an agreement close between the two parties, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano states Van Dijk and Liverpool are no closer to finding a deal.

He stated on his Youtube channel: "There is an excellent relationship between Liverpool and Van Dijk's agents, but no decision has been made yet."

Van Dijk turns 34 in July.

