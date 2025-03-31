Liverpool and Arsenal announce pre season tours in Asia including China and Hong Kong

Liverpool and Arsenal have announced they will be heading to Asia later this year for their pre-season tours after what will be an intense title race.

The Premier League leaders will face off against Serie A giants AC Milan at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong in what will be their first tour of the administrative region since 2017. The Reds will then make their first-ever summer visit to Japan and visit China. Ben Latty, Liverpool’s chief commercial officer, spoke on the tour, which will please millions of Asian supporters.

“We’re extremely excited to be returning to Asia for this summer’s pre-season tour. We’re very grateful to our principal partner, Standard Chartered, for their support in sponsoring the Standard Chartered Trophy against AC Milan, 20 years on from that magical night in Istanbul.

“We look forward to bringing our hundreds of millions of fans in Asia closer to the club they love.”

Meanwhile Arsenal have announced that they will face Tottenham in Hong Kong in what will be the first North London derby to take place outside of London and will be hosted at the new Kai Tak Stadium. The Gunners’ Chief revenue officer, Ryan Norys says the club cannot wait to meet fans who are adore the club from the other side of the planet.

"There are few bigger occasions in English football than a north London derby, and to play this fixture in Hong Kong will be a huge occasion for our passionate fanbase across Asia, as well as providing ideal preparation for the team ahead of the new season.

"As is tour tradition, the club will be involved in so much more than the match itself when we visit, supporting charitable causes, celebrating local culture, delivering football clinics for young people and engaging with fans and partners.

"We cannot wait to visit such a beautiful place once again."