Liverpool agree Clark sale with RB Salzburg

Liverpool have agreed to sell talented young midfielder Bobby Clark

The 19-year-old is set to move to Red Bull Salzburg in the Austrian first division.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per the BBC and other outlets, the Reds are not letting him go without securing themselves financially.

Not only will Salzburg pay a fee for Clark that is around £10 million, the Reds have also inserted a 17.5% sell-on clause.

That means if Clark does move to another club, they will be in line for a big pay day.

It would also help them bring him back in the future, if he impresses, given the sell-on clause would lower any potential fee.