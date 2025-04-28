Liverpool ace Salah: What I told Slot at start of this title winning season

Tribal Football
Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah admits title celebrations on Sunday felt different compared to what he experienced in 2020.

Salah was eager to name-check several of his former teammates and ex-manager Jurgen Klopp as he reflected on a personal second Premier League title triumph.

Salah said: “Ah, this is way better (with a full Anfield) 100 per cent.

"Without Sadio (Mane), without Jurgen (Klopp), without Bobby (Firmino), with everybody it feels more special, with the fans.

"But you know, you have a different group now, a different manager and you show you are able to do it again - it’s something special.”

On manager Arne Slot and the influence he's had on his game this season, Salah also said, "You can see the numbers! Now I don't have to defend much.

"The tactics are quite different. I said, 'As long as you rest me defensively I will provide offensively', so I am glad that I did. He listened a lot and you can see the numbers.

"When you play in the Premier League you have to defend but I said that I can gamble and somehow I can make a difference. My number of assists shows that, you can create chances as well."

 

