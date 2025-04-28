Liverpool ace Salah: What I told Slot at start of this title winning season
Salah was eager to name-check several of his former teammates and ex-manager Jurgen Klopp as he reflected on a personal second Premier League title triumph.
Salah said: “Ah, this is way better (with a full Anfield) 100 per cent.
"Without Sadio (Mane), without Jurgen (Klopp), without Bobby (Firmino), with everybody it feels more special, with the fans.
"But you know, you have a different group now, a different manager and you show you are able to do it again - it’s something special.”
On manager Arne Slot and the influence he's had on his game this season, Salah also said, "You can see the numbers! Now I don't have to defend much.
"The tactics are quite different. I said, 'As long as you rest me defensively I will provide offensively', so I am glad that I did. He listened a lot and you can see the numbers.
"When you play in the Premier League you have to defend but I said that I can gamble and somehow I can make a difference. My number of assists shows that, you can create chances as well."