Salah explains why title win feels 'more special' than Klopp's

Mohamed Salah explained why Liverpool’s 2024–25 Premier League title feels more special than their earlier triumph under former manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Egyptian was among the scorers as the Reds crushed visiting Tottenham, bringing his combined goals and assists tally to 46."It's incredible. Winning the Premier League and having the impact I've had is incredible," Salah told BBC Sport.

Advertisement Advertisement

"For me, this title feels more special. Jurgen Klopp is not here and other players I respect a lot are not here, but to do it with a new manager and a new team shows what I'm capable of."

Salah is one of seven Liverpool players to earn two Premier League winner’s medals, joining Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Curtis Jones.