Saudi sports minister Al-Faisal: Salah embodies everything we want in the SPL

Saudi Arabia's sports minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, admits he's a huge fan of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

However, he insists Saudi government officials never were involved in talks with Salah's camp about a move to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

Salah ended all speculation a fortnight ago by signing a new two-year deal with the Reds.

Al-Faisal told ESPN: "I mean, he's a superstar.

"He's an Arab and Muslim icon. He embodies the identity of the type of player who can play in the Saudi league.

"It was his decision to renew with Liverpool, but to associate his name with Saudi Arabia... I think from day one they've linked him with Saudi Arabia. There were no discussions, but that's fine."

He added: "Now, every time a player renews or signs a contract, the media says he is coming to Saudi Arabia, and 90% of the time that is not true. I think we have a clear strategy."

Switch in transfer policy

The market activity this season, however, has been oriented towards younger players, like Jhon Duran (21 years old at Al Nassr) or Moussa Diaby (25 years old at Al Ittihad).

"If you look at the last players we have signed, or that clubs have signed, they are mostly young players who want to contribute to the development of the league," said Al-Faisal.

"To make the league very competitive. I don't know if you are following the league this year, but the competition between the top four teams is incredible."