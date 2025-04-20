Liverpool retain interest in Bryan Mbeumo despite Mohamed Salah renewal

Tribal Football
Liverpool are still looking to sign Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo even though Mohamed Salah just signed a new two-year deal at the club.

According to The Sun, Liverpool had eyed the 25-year-old as a replacement for Salah before the Egyptian committed his future to the club. 

It’s understood Salah’s new contract has done little to dissuade the Premier League champions-elect from making a move for Mbuemo.

Brentford are holding firm in their valuation, however, and are unwilling to let the forward leave for less than £50 million this summer.

Mbuemo is currently enjoying his most prolific season with Brentford, scoring 18 goals and providing seven assists in his 37 games across all competitions.

