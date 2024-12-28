Liverpool ace Salah: This season feels different

Tribal Football
Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah admits being top of the Premier League at Christmas "feels different".

Salah has won the title once with Liverpool, though it was in the UK government's shutdown year.

"It feels different," Salah said now of being top.

"But the most important thing is we need to stay humble.

"This one is very special, hopefully we win the Premier League and for this club it is something I dream of.

"The most important thing is the team winning - hopefully we win the Premier League.

"It is great, but we focus on each game and hopefully we carry on like that."

