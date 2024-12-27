Liverpool ace Salah: Victory over Leicester great result

Tribal Football
Liverpool ace Salah: Victory over Leicester great resultAction Plus
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah praised his teammates after they battled against Leicester City on Boxing Day.

The Reds had to come from behind at home to beat the relegation candidates by a 3-1 margin.

Salah got one of the goals, with Cody Gakpo and Curtis Jones also getting on the scoresheet.

"It's a good result, to be fair," Salah told Amazon Prime Video post-match. 

“They were very tough first half. The second half, the way they prepared themselves before the game they were very good.

"Also, the way they were standing in front of the box was quite hard for us in the first half especially. But we managed to score three goals, so it's a great result."

