Lazio winger Isaksen admits being fan of Liverpool and Salah

Lazio winger Gustav Isaksen admits he's a fan of Liverpool and Mohamed Salah.

Isaksen says he rates the Liverpool striker as the best player in the world.

The Denmark international told Il Corriere dello Sport: "As a kid, I was a Liverpool fan. I love Salah and I would say he is the best player in the world at my position."

Isaksen, on his time with Lazio, added: "If you couldn't speak the language, it was difficult to understand the tactics. Now I know most terms.

"Baroni (coach Marco Baroni) helped me a lot and he understood that I could help the team."

Mentions
Serie AIsaksen GustavSalah MohamedLiverpoolLazioPremier League
