Liverpool ace Salah: The Wenger advice that stayed with me

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has recalled a chat with former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger and some advice he received from the Frenchman.

Speaking to Liverpool's round table, Salah admits he took the advice to heart.

"I think I get advice from Arsene Wenger before," Salah recalled. "He was in Melwood at that time, I asked him what's different between a good player and a really, really good player. He said, 'I think the very, very good player is always focused in the game. Even if he doesn't have the momentum, he stays in the game until the last minute or until the whistle.'

"I think for me, I know there's some games where I don't have the momentum, I don't have the game, but I'm always focused in the game. Johnny (Heitinga) when he came here this year, he's like, 'Oh Mo, you're not playing good today!' and I say, 'Yeah, but I always find a moment!' I'm not always very good in the game, it's normal, we're still human, but I always try to find a way to change a game.

"I think some players don't accept the feeling and keep fighting it, but if you accept it and embrace it, it's nothing. It's more your imagination going in your head. But if you accept it and embrace it, it's OK to feel that way. It's OK to have a bad game, it's important to stay in the game and try to make a difference."