Liverpool ace Salah: I respond better to Slot approach than Klopp

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah admits manager Arne Slot's approach appealed to him immediately.

Salah spearheaded Liverpool's winning Premier League campaign this season under Slot.

And he admits he appreciated Slot's man-management compared to his predecessor Jurgen Klopp.

Salah recalled to L'Equipe: "'In preseason, Arne came to see me and asked me to be an example for the other players.

"I told him not to worry because I'm always at my best, not to set an example but because I'm like that. 

"He told me what he expected of me in the game, with a lot of responsibilities in the animation, I liked that."

 

Klopp comfort zone

Salah says he found Klopp's ways too comfortable in the final seasons under the German. 

"Arne is very direct, he brought the competition back into play, whereas with Jurgen we were perhaps a little too much in our comfort zone towards the end. 

"Arne and his staff are more open to discussion, to the exchange of feelings, I think that was important in my performances. And, above all, it led us to success."

He added; "I was telling Virgil (van Dijk) that, without taking credit away from anyone, winning the league without Jurgen, 'Bobby', Sadio, 'Hendo' (Jordan Henderson) and all the 2020 teammates was even more special because we have a group of very good players, but most of them had never won before. It's gratifying."

