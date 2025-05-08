Salah admits Liverpool lost to "the best team in Europe" as PSG reach European final

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has opened up on the club's Champions League exit to Paris Saint-Germain who he says are the best side in Europe.

PSG were the side who dumped Liverpool out of the competition in the round of 16 on penalties under manager Luis Enrique who looks to have built a team filled with talented, young players who may go all the way and win the Champions League. Salah was recently asked about Liverpool's Champions League exit and admitted that the Ligue 1 champions deserved the victory over the Reds.

"I have to be honest. PSG had a very good first leg. We were so lucky," the Egyptian admitted to L'Equipe. "Alisson had the best game of his career at Liverpool. They were very unlucky.

"Then they came to Anfield. And we were the ones who were unlucky because we hit the post two or three times, they saved balls on their line once or twice. So we were unlucky, too.

"In this match, everything was 50/50. Who deserved to qualify more? No one could say. We had a very good second leg, they had a very good first leg. And you lose on penalties... sometimes it's your day. Sometimes it's mine. It was their day.

PSG's victory over two legs was thoroughly deserved, with keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma emerging as their hero in the shootout, saving from Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones whilst Desire Doue hammered home the winning penalty. Salah stayed humble and revealed that he told the French side to go all the way and win the competition.

"No one would say, 'They deserved it 100 per cent!' No. The first leg, yes. The second, no. It's the same for us. The second leg, yes. The first, no. It was their day and I shook the players' hands afterward, I said to them: 'Congratulations, go win it!' and that was it.

"We were in great form all season, and in March alone, we had a bit of a slump. And we are playing the best team in Europe at that time. They had a rise in form and we reached the same point."