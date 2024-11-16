Liverpool ace Salah: I learned plenty studying Ronaldo

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has admitted his admiration for Portuguese great Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite his Manchester United ties, Salah conceded he followed the Al Nassr star as a junior.

He told Liverpool's official YouTube channel,  "I love the way Ronaldo (of Brazil) was playing and (Zinedine) Zidane and (Francesco) Totti. These guys, I always looked at them and they just enjoy the game."

He added, "Cristiano was also the one when I started playing in Europe more, you see the way he dedicated everything to football is insane, the way he looks after himself. You can see everything, his numbers.

"But these guys I looked at when I was young and I just wished to play one game with them, or to be like them one day. I had a good opportunity to play with Totti and I played with him for two years in Rome. It was an incredible time, I just loved it. He was incredible to be fair and his technique was insane. Very, very good person as well."

