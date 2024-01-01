Liverpool ace Nunez banned for five international matches after altercation

Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez has been banned for five international matches.

The attacker was one of many who were involved in an altercation with Colombia players at the Copa America.

Uruguay and Nunez lost their semi final contest to the Colombians, who went on to lose to Argentina in the final.

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has been banned for four games, while both players have received heavy fines.

Liverpool and Spurs fans had been concerned that Nunez and Bentancur may have club bans.

However, it appears that CONMEBOL are focusing on international games for the punishments.

Mathias Olivera, Ronald Araujo and Jose Maria Gimenez were given three match bans.

Meanwhile, Santiago Mele, Matias Vina, Sebastian Caceres, Emiliano Martinez, Facundo Pellistri and Brian Rodriguez were fined.