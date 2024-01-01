Tottenham midfielder Sarr: Mane always available with advice

Tottenham midfielder Pape Matar Sarr admits Liverpool great Sadio Mane helped him prepare for the Premier League.

Both players left Senegal for Metz, with Mane now playing for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

Sarr recalled to The Sun: “Sadio has always given me good advice.

“When I signed for Spurs from Metz, he told me to make sure I was ready as it is different to football in France. It’s a lot more physical, a lot more about endurance. He kept telling me to make sure I was prepared.

“He suggested I install a gym at home. I even put a photo of him in my gym because it’s thanks to him that I started enjoying all that hard work.

“It’s thanks to his advice I’ve been able to progress in that respect.”