Lisandro rejects family request to get back to Man Utd and Amorim

Argentine centrer half Lisandro Martinez has returned to Manchester United to work with new manager Ruben Amorim.

Martinez was not fit to play for his country during this international break due to a hip problem.

While his family asked him to stay in Argentina for the break, he decided to go back to Manchester.

Per The Mail, the 26-year-old flew back to England, as he wanted to meet Amorim and get to work on the training ground.

Martinez traveled back to Manchester on Saturday, which should see him back at Carrington on Monday.

Amorim will have a smaller group to work with until Thursday, when all international players return.