Scaloni says he "didn't expect" Martinez injury as Argentina prepare for two huge games

Ansser Sadiq
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni states that he did not anticipate losing Lisandro Martinez this week.

The centre half is injured and will not play in Argentina’s World Cup qualifying double-header against Paraguay and Peru.

Manchester United defender Martinez has a hip problem that may even keep him out of club action after the international break.

"We didn't expect the case of Lisandro," Scaloni admitted to reporters. 

"We saw that he had suffered a blow to his back, but apparently, he had no problem, just pain.

"When he arrived here, the pain increased a bit, he underwent tests and is not fit to be here."

Martinez Lisandro
