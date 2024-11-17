Argentina coach Scaloni: Man Utd defender Martinez shouldn't have flown here

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has confirmed an aggravated back injury for Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez.

Scaloni has hinted the injury has been affected by the flight from Europe to South America.

“We didn’t expect the case of Lisandro," said Scaloni.

“We saw that he had suffered a blow to his back, but apparently, he had no problem, just pain.

"When he arrived here, the pain increased a bit, he underwent tests and is not fit to be here.”