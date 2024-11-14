Injury scan emerges for Man Utd defender Lisandro

Manchester United left-back Lisandro Martinez is dealing with a hip injury that may cause him to miss club game time.

The defender, who can also play at centre half, withdrew from the Argentina squad for the November internationals.

Advertisement Advertisement

He did have to go all the way to South America, but medics saw that he was not fit enough to play.

Per D Sports, Martinez underwent scans on a hip problem and will not be risked.

The hope is now that he can get over the issue in time for new manager Ruben Amorim’s first game against Ipswich Town in roughly two weeks.

The Red Devils will be under the Portuguese coach’s guidance after interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy departed the club.