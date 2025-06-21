Lisandro key as Villa keeper Martinez eager to make Man Utd move

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez is eager to make a move to Manchester United.

The Sun says Martinez wants to see the switch happen, despite United's dismal campaign last season.

Advertisement Advertisement

With Monaco now expressing interest in Andre Onana a move for a replacement is opening up, with Martinez the priority.

And key to the move could be United's Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez.

A source said: “Emi is big pals with Argentina team-mate Lisandro Martinez and is keen to move. He has already knocked back a couple of big hitters in the hope of joining United.

“(Manager Ruben) Amorim is a huge admirer of his. He tried to sign him for Sporting in 2020 but lost out to Villa. He wants to fill the squad with captains and leaders and Emi fits the bill perfectly.”