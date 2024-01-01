Ferdinand: I complained to Rooney about two Man Utd players

Tribal Football
Ferdinand and Rooney speaks on the poor attitude of Pogba and Lingard
Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has spoken about the attitude of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard. 

The two former United stars were heavily criticized for not having the correct mindset when in the team. 

While they have since departed and United’s woes have continued, Ferdinand singled them out again. 

Speaking to another ex-United star in Phil Jones, Ferdinand said recently: "I’ll tell you when it changed (dressing room), from the outside at least. I rang Wazza (Wayne Rooney) when I saw Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard dancing on Instagram when we were sixth in the league. 

"I rang Wazza and said, 'What’s going on here? How are you allowing this?'.  

“And he said 'You can’t say nothing man, it’s not the same anymore'. He said, 'It’s not just those two, there would be a big group looking at me like I’m mad if I said anything'." 

