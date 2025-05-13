Lineker opens up on the Alexander-Arnold situation: Footballers are not pieces of meat!

Former England striker Gary Lineker has opened up on Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and the boos he received last weekend from frustrated fans.

Alexander-Arnold was booed by some Liverpool fans during Sunday's draw with Arsenal due to his impending move to Real Madrid once his contract expires at the end of the season. The 26-year-old was jeered at by fans at Anfield in a story that has caused much controversy as to if the response is warranted or completely out of line.

Speaking on The Rest is Football, Lineker backed the fullback and stated that it was his choice to make even if it does upset many fans who believe he should have gone about the transfer differently.

"It grated on me. I didn't like that. After what he's done. He's a local lad who has come through the ranks. He's given everything. He's won everything for that club.

"I understand they've got the hump that they are losing one of the best players. They all talk about him going on a free but footballers are not pieces of meat.

"I never quite understand it. It's Real Madrid, it's his life, his career. They are incredible fans, Liverpool, but on that occasion - and it wasn't all the fans - I found it a bit disappointing."

Former England forward Alan Shearer agreed with Lineker and stated that he he understands the anger around the move but booing one of their own players is out of line and should not be applauded.

"I saw the reaction on social media which is obviously not the best (way to judge) but I don't like that. I don't like fans booing players.

"After what' he's done for Liverpool. I understand it might only be a minority. Like both of you (Lineker and Micah Richards), I totally respect and admire the Liverpool fans because of who and what they are. But whoever they were who were booing them, come on. Is it that bad?

"He's chosen to do what he wants after doing what he's done for Liverpool. Not a good look for me. Not good. Don't like it at all."

The Reds will face Brighton this weekend before coming up against Crystal Palace on the final day where they will lift the title. Whether fans will greet Alexander-Arnold with boos once again is yet to be known but there is a strong chance that the animosity has not gone away even if he has helped them to another league title.