Diaz opens up on his future at Liverpool: I would stay however many years it takes

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has opened up about his future at the club as his contract runs down and links to other top European sides grow.

Díaz, who joined Liverpool from FC Porto in 2022, has two years remaining on his deal and has been consistently linked with a move away from the club to top sides such as Barcelona who are said to be his dream move. The Colombian spoke after the clash against Arsenal in which he scored another goal, taking his tally up to 17 this season.

“Yes, happy. From the first day I arrived, I’ve always been happy, calm, enjoying the football played at this great team.

“We’ll be talking about it, we’ll talk about it (about the renewal). For me, I would stay however many years it takes, it also depends on the club, everything.

"These are details that are sorted out separately. Very calm, I’m happy and enjoying the Premier League.”

The 28-year-old has also registered eight assists in all competitions, making it his most productive season since joining the club. The No. 7 has four goals and one assist in his last five appearances for the Reds and manager Arne Slot will certainly not be in a rush to move the winger on as he prepares for the summer transfer window.

Diaz was also asked to give his reaction to the boos heard for Alexander-Arnold at the final whistle as fans made their frustration known surrounding his impending move to Real Madrid.

“I have no say in that,” he said. “I can talk about Trent because he’s a person who has worked very well, given everything to the club. I think he’s contributed what he wanted, he won everything.

“So, I think he’s leaving through the front door. He is a great player, a great person and he has enormous quality. I’m very proud to play alongside him.”