Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd boss Ten Hag says young defender could follow the path of Mainoo
Man Utd medical "booked" for Bayern Munich fullback Mazraoui
Slot admits mixed emotions after Liverpool thump Man Utd in South Carolina
Chelsea agree Lukaku transfer with Premier League rival after Napoli deal falls through

Lindstrom on Everton start: I've already rediscovered my joy in football

Lindstrom on Everton start: I've already rediscovered my joy in football
Lindstrom on Everton start: I've already rediscovered my joy in football
Lindstrom on Everton start: I've already rediscovered my joy in footballAction Plus
Jesper Lindstrom was delighted with his start in an Everton shirt yesterday.

The on-loan Napoli winger scored in victory over Preston in yesterday's preseason friendly.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, "It feels good. That's why you play football - to win games, to score goals, to make assists - so it's a nice start and I'm looking forward to more.

"As I said to my agent, it feels so natural to be here at Everton - it feels like I've been here for six months. Everyone looks after me, is good at communicating and has been good to me. I am very happy here.

"I had a difficult year in Napoli, but now it is nice to be here and I feel that I have rediscovered my joy in football. It's fantastic."

Mentions
Premier LeagueLindstrom JesperEvertonNapoli
Related Articles
Everton announce the signing of Lindstrøm on loan from Napoli.
DONE DEAL: Lindstrom delighted making Everton move
Everton closing deal for Napoli winger Lindstrom today