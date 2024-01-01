Lindstrom on Everton start: I've already rediscovered my joy in football

Jesper Lindstrom was delighted with his start in an Everton shirt yesterday.

The on-loan Napoli winger scored in victory over Preston in yesterday's preseason friendly.

He said, "It feels good. That's why you play football - to win games, to score goals, to make assists - so it's a nice start and I'm looking forward to more.

"As I said to my agent, it feels so natural to be here at Everton - it feels like I've been here for six months. Everyone looks after me, is good at communicating and has been good to me. I am very happy here.

"I had a difficult year in Napoli, but now it is nice to be here and I feel that I have rediscovered my joy in football. It's fantastic."