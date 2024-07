Everton closing deal for Napoli winger Lindstrom today

Everton are closing a deal for Napoli winger Jesper Lindstrom today.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting an agreement is being wrapped up this afternoon between the two clubs.

Romano states it is a loan deal for Everton with an option to buy.

The Blues can sign the Denmark winger outright for €23m.

Lindstrom only moved to Napoli a year ago from Eintracht Frankfurt.