Everton announce the signing of Lindstrøm on loan from Napoli.

Everton have completed the loan signing of Jesper Lindstrøm from Napoli in a huge move that could reshape the clubs midfield next season.

The Denmark international joins the club with an option to make the move permanent next summer if he performs well under manager Sean Dyche.

The attacking midfielder is versatile and can operate in a number of roles across the front line which is exactly what Everton need after the sale of Amadou Onana

to Aston Villa.

Speaking to Evertontv the 24-year-old was over the moon with the move:

“I feel very good. It’s amazing to represent Everton. This is a big club, with big history, a good stadium and, as I’ve seen, very good facilities as well. I’m very, very happy to be here and I feel like this is a good fit.

“I actually heard of Everton’s interest a while ago – not only from now but previously. England is very similar to Denmark so I will feel at home quickly. The people have been very nice and very humble. I’m really looking forward to getting started.

“I’ve spoken to the manager. It sounds as though he likes the way I play football and I can be a good fit for the team with my speed, so now I want to deliver. I know he trusts me and that’s another reason I’m here – because I need that trust from the coach and I need trust from my teammates. I’m ready to show them I can help.

Lindstrom spoke more about the confidence in his ability and how he is eager to get started at the club:

“I am 100 per cent ready. I’m so hungry. This pre-season feels long because I just want to play football, I just want to be out there in the stadium. Last year was a tough year for me but I’m so happy to be here now and I can’t wait to get started.

“I’m a fast player with a good technique and a good shot, so I think I can add speed on the counter-attacks and I can play in several positions – as a number 10, as a winger. I will give my best. I like to score goals, provide assists and create chances. I hope I can do that here – I know I can do that here. I know how the team plays and I have some very good teammates. I am ready to give everything.”

Sean Dyche also had a lot of praise about the midfielder:

"Jesper is a player with very good ability who can operate in a number of different attacking roles, which will benefit us heading into the new season.

"He joins us with a range of different experiences. He is hungry and eager to succeed with us, and that's a strong starting point as we look to add more productivity to our attack."