DONE DEAL: Lindstrom delighted making Everton move

Everton have completed the signing of Napoli winger Jesper Lindstrom.

The Dane joins Everton on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

Speaking to evertontv, Lindstrøm said: “I feel very good. It’s amazing to represent Everton. This is a big club, with big history, a good stadium and, as I’ve seen, very good facilities as well. I’m very, very happy to be here and I feel like this is a good fit.

“I actually heard of Everton’s interest a while ago – not only from now but previously. England is very similar to Denmark so I will feel at home quickly. The people have been very nice and very humble. I’m really looking forward to getting started.

“I’ve spoken to the manager. It sounds as though he likes the way I play football and I can be a good fit for the team with my speed, so now I want to deliver. I know he trusts me and that’s another reason I’m here – because I need that trust from the coach and I need trust from my teammates. I’m ready to show them I can help.

“I am 100 per cent ready. I’m so hungry. This pre-season feels long because I just want to play football, I just want to be out there in the stadium. Last year was a tough year for me but I’m so happy to be here now and I can’t wait to get started.

“I’m a fast player with a good technique and a good shot, so I think I can add speed on the counter-attacks and I can play in several positions – as a number 10, as a winger. I will give my best. I like to score goals, provide assists and create chances. I hope I can do that here – I know I can do that here. I know how the team plays and I have some very good teammates. I am ready to give everything.”

He continued: "I feel like all of the experiences I’ve had so far have readied me for this moment. I’ve played in a few different leagues now, I’ve played international football and in the Champions League and Europa League. I feel like I’m ready. I feel like I can help the team and that is what I want to do. I want to show the fans that I’m here.

“This is a season for me to come back on track. I think this is a very good fit for me and I’m ready to show why I should stay here.

“It’s going to be so good for the Club to be in the new stadium but the history of Goodison is special, especially for the fans who have been here for so many years. I think the new stadium will allow us to be on the best level and a bigger one for more fans to come – it looks amazing, but I’m very happy that I get to start at Goodison because I want to have this feeling of the history, what it means to the fans and enjoy that environment. I’m very happy that I get to play here and hopefully I get to play in the new stadium next year as well.”