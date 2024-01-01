Lindstrom: Easier to settle at Everton than I though

Lindstrom: Easier to settle at Everton than I thought

Everton new signing Jesper Lindstrom said his transition into the team has been more seamless than he anticipated.

The 23-year-old was involved in a great 3-0 win for the Toffees over Preston North End.

Having scored a free kick in the game, Lindstrom admits he is raring to go for the start of the Premier League season.

Per the Liverpool Echo, Lindstrom said: “I said to my mental coach and my agent that it feels so natural, like I've stayed here for a couple of months.

“So yeah, they are taking very good care of me, the physios, the guys in the team, the coaches and stuff.

“So I'm very happy to be here. I still need to get it going because I still have some - you see when I get the ball I still have to look up sometimes and I need the time for that, but I want to be fully ready for the Premier League.”