Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd boss Ten Hag says young defender could follow the path of Mainoo
Chelsea agree Lukaku transfer with Premier League rival after Napoli deal falls through
Man Utd medical "booked" for Bayern Munich fullback Mazraoui
Chelsea chiefs urge Gallagher to leave in Cobham meeting

Dyche delighted as new pair score in Everton win

Dyche delighted as new pair score in Everton win
Dyche delighted as new pair score in Everton win
Dyche delighted as new pair score in Everton winAction Plus
Everton boss Sean Dyche was delighted with their 3-0 preseason friendly win against Preston.

New signings Jake O'Brien and Jesper Lindstrom both struck, along with Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the spot.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“A much better show, a much better feel about the performance,” said the Everton manager. “I’m really pleased for the new lads, of course. Jake and Jesper getting two different kinds of goals, but both good goals. Dom was looking sharp. A lot of good habits on show today.

"You want centre-halves to score, but it’s not always that type of goal. It was a great strike.

"And Jesper, you want him to enjoy that and show signs of little bits of magic. In training, he’s looked like that, whipping them in.

"Tim (Iroegbunam) locked in another 90. He’s new to us, and young Harrison (Armstrong) getting another taste of what we’re about, so I’m pleased for him, as well.

"After Tuesday, going into this game, we expected to see a difference. We did see a difference, and of course, very important players (returning) who have shown they’re very important players over time. That mixture just felt better and looked better on the eye, as well."

Mentions
Premier LeagueLindstrom JesperEvertonPreston
Related Articles
Everton announce the signing of Lindstrøm on loan from Napoli.
DONE DEAL: Lindstrom delighted making Everton move
Everton closing deal for Napoli winger Lindstrom today