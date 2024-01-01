Dyche delighted as new pair score in Everton win

Everton boss Sean Dyche was delighted with their 3-0 preseason friendly win against Preston.

New signings Jake O'Brien and Jesper Lindstrom both struck, along with Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the spot.

“A much better show, a much better feel about the performance,” said the Everton manager. “I’m really pleased for the new lads, of course. Jake and Jesper getting two different kinds of goals, but both good goals. Dom was looking sharp. A lot of good habits on show today.

"You want centre-halves to score, but it’s not always that type of goal. It was a great strike.

"And Jesper, you want him to enjoy that and show signs of little bits of magic. In training, he’s looked like that, whipping them in.

"Tim (Iroegbunam) locked in another 90. He’s new to us, and young Harrison (Armstrong) getting another taste of what we’re about, so I’m pleased for him, as well.

"After Tuesday, going into this game, we expected to see a difference. We did see a difference, and of course, very important players (returning) who have shown they’re very important players over time. That mixture just felt better and looked better on the eye, as well."