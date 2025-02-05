Lindelof set to be released by Man Utd at season's end

Manchester United will release Victor Lindelof at the end of the season.

The Sweden captain is off contract in June and won't be offered a new contract.

The Manchester Evening News says Lindelof was set to be sold last summer, but an injury scuppered the plans.

The 30-year-old, who joined United in 2017 from Benfica, had been linked with AC Milan, Juventus, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray this winter.

Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton are also on expiring contracts at United.