Maguire forces Man Utd market rethink

Ansser Sadiq
Maguire could help Man Utd save a lot of money this winter after his form starts to pick up
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire may save the club a lot of money this summer.

The center-half’s United career appeared to be nearing its conclusion at the start of the season.

However, he has proved very useful in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 system, earning a starting spot.

Per The Mail, he may well stay after the club triggered a one year extension.

That would ensure they do not need to replace him, at a time when many other positions need strengthening.

United are going to lose defenders Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof as free agents in the summer.

