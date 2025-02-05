Tribal Football
REVEALED: PSV deal for Man Utd defender Malacia includes permanent option
REVEALED: PSV deal for Man Utd defender Malacia includes permanent optionPSV Eindhoven
Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia's loan move to PSV Eindhoven includes a permanent option.

That's according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who is reporting United have also included a sell-on clause in the deal.

Malacia signed for PSV yesterday on-loan to the end of the season.

Romano states: "Official, confirmed. Tyrell Malacia joins PSV Eindhoven on loan deal from Man United.

"€10m buy option, salary covered, 30% sell-on clause."

