Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Lille value Ayyoub Bouaddi at €100m amid Man City interest

Lille value Ayyoub Bouaddi at €100m amid Man City interest
Lille value Ayyoub Bouaddi at €100m amid Man City interest ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Elyxandro Cegarra / Psnewz

Lille has valued Ayyoub Bouaddi at around €100 million amid growing interest from Manchester City.

The 18-year-old Morocco international has attracted significant attention following his impressive performances, with City reportedly leading the race for his signature. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to The Athletic the Premier League giants are keen to sign the French-born midfielder this summer and had initially considered allowing him to spend another season on loan at Lille to continue his development.

 However, City now believe Bouaddi would benefit more from joining the club immediately and developing at the Etihad Stadium. 

His displays at the 2026 FIFA World Cup have further strengthened his reputation and made him a priority target for Pep Guardiola’s side. 

Despite City’s interest, Lille’s €100m valuation could prove a major obstacle, with the French club yet to show any willingness to lower their asking price.

Mentions
Football transfersPremier LeagueAyyoub BouaddiLilleManchester City

Related Articles

Elliot Anderson pens emotional farewell to Nottingham Forest

Rodri "dreams of Real Madrid" but decision is down to Florentino Pérez as Man City wait

Flashscore sources: Rodri waiting for Real Madrid to make move as he departs Man City