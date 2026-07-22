Lille value Ayyoub Bouaddi at €100m amid Man City interest

Lille has valued Ayyoub Bouaddi at around €100 million amid growing interest from Manchester City.

The 18-year-old Morocco international has attracted significant attention following his impressive performances, with City reportedly leading the race for his signature.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to The Athletic the Premier League giants are keen to sign the French-born midfielder this summer and had initially considered allowing him to spend another season on loan at Lille to continue his development.

However, City now believe Bouaddi would benefit more from joining the club immediately and developing at the Etihad Stadium.

His displays at the 2026 FIFA World Cup have further strengthened his reputation and made him a priority target for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Despite City’s interest, Lille’s €100m valuation could prove a major obstacle, with the French club yet to show any willingness to lower their asking price.