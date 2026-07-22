Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Elliot Anderson pens emotional farewell to Nottingham Forest

Elliot Anderson pens emotional farewell to Nottingham Forest
Elliot Anderson pens emotional farewell to Nottingham ForestČTK / AP / Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire

Elliot Anderson has penned an emotional farewell message to Nottingham Forest following his transfer to Manchester City.

The England international completed the move while representing his country at the FIFA World Cup, ending a memorable two-year spell at the City Ground. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Anderson made 92 appearances for Forest, playing a key role as the club returned to European competition for the first time in 30 years. 

“Forest family, Firstly I am so grateful for the love and support you have shown me over the last 2 years especially towards the end of this season. From the minute I walked through the door, I fell in love with this club,” he wrote on social media. 

“I want to thank Mr Marinakas, the staff and all players for welcoming me and making my time here so enjoyable, this club gave me the opportunity to grow as a player and a person.

“Bringing the club European football again after 29 years is what all of you fans deserved and to be a helping hand in that is so special.

“Nottingham Forest will always have a special place in my heart. Thank you for all the unforgettable memories.”

Mentions
Football transfersElliot AndersonNottinghamManchester CityPremier League

Related Articles

Robson says Man City overpaid for Anderson but Man Utd should have matched their £116M bid

BREAKING: Manchester City complete £116M signing of Nottingham Forest star Anderson

Man City in "the final stages" of completing Anderson deal despite Man Utd interest