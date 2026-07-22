Flashscore sources: Rodri waiting for Real Madrid to make move as he departs Man City

Rodri will push for a move to Real Madrid if the Spanish giants decide to step up their interest, sources have confirmed.

The Manchester City midfielder is keen on a return to Spain and his club have spent the summer anticipating that his future could become a talking point.

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New links have surfaced in the past 24 hours and we understand there is genuine interest in the Spain international from Madrid.

In recent months, club president Florentino Perez has not been fully convinced the deal is the right one to pursue as he searches for a new premium midfielder. But Rodri's All-Star showing at the World Cup may well have proven decisive.

Influential figures within the club have admired Rodri for some time and are convinced he would be an outstanding addition to their midfield.

At this stage, Real Madrid have not made contact with City, but the situation is one to watch.

Flashscore revealed on July 14 that City were already assessing Rodri's future while drawing up contingency plans should they eventually need to replace him.

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez is Enzo Maresca's dream signing, we understand, while Lille teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi is also on City's shortlist and is being explored as a serious potential option.

City always expected questions over Rodri's future to intensify after the World Cup, particularly if Spain enjoyed a successful tournament.

That is exactly what happened.

Spain lifted the trophy and Rodri was named Player of the Tournament, further strengthening his reputation as one of the world's best midfielders and inevitably placing him back in the spotlight.

The 30-year-old is now entering the final year of his Manchester City contract after showing little interest in the renewal package the club have already put to him so far.

Rodri already knows the terms City are prepared to offer, but there has been no significant progress over an extension as he waits for Madrid to make contact.