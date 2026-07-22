Rodri "dreams of Real Madrid" but decision is down to Florentino Pérez as Man City wait

Manchester City and Rodri are waiting to hear the decision of Real Madrid President Florentino Pérez as a summer move heats up.

Rodri has reportedly set his heart on a move to Real Madrid after an impressive World Cup which not only saw him win the competition but also be handed Golden Ball as the tournament's best player.

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The Spaniard has entered the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium, meaning City are keen to cash in before they lose the midfield maestro for free next summer.

Rodri has reportedly wanted the Bernabeu switch for the past few months but Fabrizio Romano stated this week that he will have to wait for the green light from Perez who is still making up his mind.

“Rodri dreams of Real Madrid but there’s still no green light from Florentino Pérez to proceed with the move.

“All depends on Real president and nothing has changed at this stage.

“Man City new contract proposal remains valid as #MCFC still hope to get it done.”

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez has already been identified as Rodri’s replacement as City boss Enzo Maresca weighs up his potential midfield options ahead of the new season.

Maresca worked with Fernandez at Chelsea and is said to have a strong connection with the 25 year old who is desperate to leave the Blues as per reports.

However, Fernandez is also linked with Madrid and it will be interesting to see how the transfer saga unfolds over the coming weeks as both Madrid and City wait for Perez’s decision.