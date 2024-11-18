Lille striker David admits Barcelona ambitions

Lille striker Jonathan David admits he has ambitions of playing for Barcelona.

The Canada international is being tracked across Europe as his contract runs down this season.

And David said of Barca: “It was always the team I grew up with. When you grow up supporting a team, your dream is to play for them."

He also said: “I can adapt to many systems, I have played with two forwards, as the only point. But I would rather have that freedom to move, to be a little everywhere.

"In that sense, I can take my attention off me and find the space to make a difference.”

