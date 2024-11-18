Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd open swap talks with Napoli for Osimhen; Conte encouraged
Amorim clear to lead Man Utd training on Monday
Man Utd pushing to close Quenda deal with Sporting CP
Man Utd confirm five of Amorim's assistants

Lille striker David admits Barcelona ambitions

Carlos Volcano
Lille striker David admits Barcelona ambitions
Lille striker David admits Barcelona ambitionsLaLiga
Lille striker Jonathan David admits he has ambitions of playing for Barcelona.

The Canada international is being tracked across Europe as his contract runs down this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And David said of Barca: “It was always the team I grew up with. When you grow up supporting a team, your dream is to play for them."

He also said:  “I can adapt to many systems, I have played with two forwards, as the only point. But I would rather have that freedom to move, to be a little everywhere.

"In that sense, I can take my attention off me and find the space to make a difference.” 

 

 

- Check out the new Tribal Football app available now in the Apple Store and Google Play Store

Mentions
LaLigaDavid JonathanBarcelonaLilleLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona watching Kvaratskhelia's situation at Napoli
Ex-Barcelona scout Krkic Snr: Why I rejected Hazard at Lille
Lille goalkeeper Chevalier on Barcelona radar