Lille forward David available for cut-price fee as Premier League clubs alerted

Lille forward Jonathan David might be available for a reduced fee as the January transfer window closes. 

The 25-year-old striker has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs due to his impressive performances for the French side. 

Chronicle Live reports that an unnamed Premier League club recently had a £10m bid rejected.

Lille have been approached by teams looking to finalize a deal for David before the deadline. 

The French club value David's contributions on the pitch more than a cut-price fee, as they seek Champions League qualification. 

David's future remains uncertain as the transfer window approaches its end.

